JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 raised Rocket Companies from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,432,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,645,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,876,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

