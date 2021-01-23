JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.90.

JPM stock opened at $133.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average is $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after buying an additional 901,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

