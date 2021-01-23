JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $407.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 79,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

