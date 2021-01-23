JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $55.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TPIC. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.36.

TPIC opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -88.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $345,142.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,153,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TPI Composites by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74,744 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in TPI Composites by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 261,724 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TPI Composites by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

