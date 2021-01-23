JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) (JPEI.L) (LON:JPEI) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) (JPEI.L) (LON:JPEI) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27). Approximately 813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.25).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.11. The company has a market cap of £74.12 million and a P/E ratio of 4.28.

About JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) (JPEI.L) (LON:JPEI)

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

