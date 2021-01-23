JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,231 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

JPST opened at $50.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

