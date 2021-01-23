Julie Spellman Sweet Sells 2,800 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $716,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,945,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $254.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.32 and a 200 day moving average of $237.34. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

