Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $607,936,000 after purchasing an additional 343,968 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $198,595,000 after acquiring an additional 504,742 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,880 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $62,424,000 after acquiring an additional 175,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.84.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

