JustInvest LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $168.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

