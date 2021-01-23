JustInvest LLC Buys 347 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $184.04 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.02 and its 200-day moving average is $171.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

