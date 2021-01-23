JustInvest LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $83.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.