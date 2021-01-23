JustInvest LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,706,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after buying an additional 193,359 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 96,956 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nomura by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSE NMR opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.