JustInvest LLC Purchases 16,713 Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

