JustInvest LLC Reduces Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

JustInvest LLC decreased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RELX. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

