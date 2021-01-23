Juventus Fan Token (JUV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $995,279.00

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.11 or 0.00028499 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $995,279.00 worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00126323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00279713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00070990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00040230 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

