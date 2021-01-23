Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) posted its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Kansas City Southern updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 10.50-11.00 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.00 EPS.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,727. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.