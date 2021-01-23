Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 112,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after acquiring an additional 95,150 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,769,000 after acquiring an additional 84,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $217.58 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

