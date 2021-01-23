KARMA (KARMA) Trading Down 51.5% Over Last 7 Days

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 683.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 51.5% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $2.42 million and $84.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004214 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00083553 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

