Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $635.82

Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $635.82 and traded as high as $789.00. Keller Group plc (KLR.L) shares last traded at $786.00, with a volume of 124,326 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £562.52 million and a P/E ratio of 20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 705.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 636.65.

Keller Group plc (KLR.L) Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group plc (KLR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group plc (KLR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.