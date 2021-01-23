Kenneth Pienta Acquires 2,720 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) insider Kenneth Pienta acquired 2,720 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $71,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $14.07 on Friday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $426.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,272 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58,279 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

