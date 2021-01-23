Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 172.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $114.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27.

