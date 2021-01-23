Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 15,013.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Anthem by 25.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,552,000 after buying an additional 92,903 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $32,394,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $314.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.57 and a 200 day moving average of $292.87. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.37.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

