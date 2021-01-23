Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 110,224 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,224 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.89% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000.

SWAN opened at $32.80 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11.

