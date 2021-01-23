Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 114,838 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,838 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after buying an additional 311,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,675,000 after buying an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

