Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 44,117 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 734,559 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.25 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

