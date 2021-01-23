Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,325 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 41,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of -288.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

