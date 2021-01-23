Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,320,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 165,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 111,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 61,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,735,000 after buying an additional 53,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $100.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

