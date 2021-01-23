Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in KLA by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in KLA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 68,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.16.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $305.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

