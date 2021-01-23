Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 103,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Danaher by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

DHR stock opened at $238.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.74 and a 200-day moving average of $216.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.