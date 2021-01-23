Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $346.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.