Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock opened at $223.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day moving average is $239.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.