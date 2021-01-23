Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Shares of DFS opened at $92.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

