Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.