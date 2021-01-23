Kevin Maddock Sells 5,320 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $37,293.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,723.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,166.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Kevin Maddock sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $60,800.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $192,000.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $91,667.73.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.14 million, a PE ratio of -28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rimini Street by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 232,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Rimini Street by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMNI. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.