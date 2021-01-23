KeyCorp Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $66.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.74.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.