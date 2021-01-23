KeyCorp Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $139.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.32.

NYSE:PXD opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 128.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $147.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

