Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $45.76.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $82,917.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,801 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Kforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kforce by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kforce by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Kforce by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kforce by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

