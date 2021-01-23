Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 318.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,303,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 30.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 24.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.45.

KMB opened at $132.21 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

