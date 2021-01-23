Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.45.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.