Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KMB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.45.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average of $143.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

