Kin Market Cap Hits $62.42 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Kin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $62.42 million and approximately $511,836.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00125476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00075584 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00282718 BTC.

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

