Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 83.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

