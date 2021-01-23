Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Cut by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 107.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

