Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.92-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. Kinder Morgan also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.92 EPS.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

