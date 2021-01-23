Kinloch Capital LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after buying an additional 121,963 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,762.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,624.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

