Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on KRG. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.20.

KRG opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 240.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

