Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KBX. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.45 ($126.42).

KBX stock opened at €116.30 ($136.82) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €104.69. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion and a PE ratio of 35.65.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

