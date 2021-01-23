Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) COO Daniel J. Giesecke Sells 5,000 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Knowles by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 61,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Knowles by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.