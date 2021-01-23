Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

