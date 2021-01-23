Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

PHG opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

